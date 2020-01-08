|
HEIR Kenneth John 29.10.1936 - 4.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at Culcairn Aged Care Centre, aged 83 years. He was the much loved and loving husband of Elizabeth (Beth) for 60 years and loved father and father-in-law of Sonya, Donna & Merv (dec), David & Catherine, Tamra, Phillip & Leonie, Michael & Kristie, and adored grandfather of 16 grandchildren.
Sleep peacefully my darling, I'll miss you. Beth
Dad/BK
Although you didn't know us in the end, we will always remember what a great dad and awesome grandfather you were. You were hard to live with when I was a teenager - maybe that should be around the other way! But we survived it! I hope you found Merv, there would have been beers and tears wherever you both are. Tell him we love and miss him. Great memories with love. See you on the other side Kenny. Donna, Merv (dec), Jydon, Nathan, Matthew and Jaxon.
Dearly loved and respected father, father-in-law and grandfather of David, Catherine and Tammy.
Silent thoughts of times together,
hold memories that will last in our hearts forever
Dad,
My mentor, my protection and best friend. I can't believe you are gone. My heart is broken, the tears won't stop. The sun has stopped shining, the rest of my journey will be incomplete without you. Till we meet again. Devoted loving Dad of Tamra, loved and cherished Pop of Ethan and Riley. Xxx
Ever Loved, Sleeping Soundly
Much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Phillip, Leonie, Mikayla, Melissa and Connor.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
But love leaves a memory no one can steal
At Peace And Forever In Our Hearts
Dearest Dad (Big Kenny)
You will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed. Until we meet again. Lots of love Michael, Kristie, Charlotte, James and Aiden.
R.I.P. xoxo
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 8, 2020