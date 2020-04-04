|
HOPGOOD (Hoppy) Kevin Charles Kevin passed away on April 1 2020, after a long battle with ill health at age 80.
He was the son of Frank and Ada (both dec) and loved brother to Pat, Noel (dec) and Les.
Dearly devoted husband of Jenny, adored father of Graham, Mark and Karen; and loved father in law of Robyn, Jenny and Sharon.
Cherished Pa of Elsie, Maddie, Klay, Rheede and Jade, and great grandpa to Gypsie, Zahlia and Otis.
Families are everything -
we are heartbroken to lose you.
Due to current circumstances private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020