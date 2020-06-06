|
|
|
BOURKE Kevin Joseph
The relatives and friends of the late
Mr Kevin Joseph Bourke.
Are respectfully informed that his Mass of
Christian burial service will be held on
Monday 8th June 2020.
At St Patrick's Catholic Church, Henty,
followed by interment at the Henty Cemetery.
As current restrictions limit those that can
attend Kevin's service.
Please contact the family to view live stream service at [email protected]
HENTY FUNERAL SERVICE
4 SLADEN STREET, HENTY, NSW.
02 69 293 201
Published in The Border Mail on June 6, 2020