BOURKE Kevin Joseph

The relatives and friends of the late

Mr Kevin Joseph Bourke.

Are respectfully informed that his Mass of

Christian burial service will be held on

Monday 8th June 2020.

At St Patrick's Catholic Church, Henty,

followed by interment at the Henty Cemetery.

As current restrictions limit those that can

attend Kevin's service.

Please contact the family to view live stream service at [email protected]



Published in The Border Mail on June 6, 2020
