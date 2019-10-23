Home

Kevin "Ned" KELLEY


1936 - 2019
Kevin "Ned" KELLEY Notice
KELLEY Kevin 'Ned' 28.12.1936~22.10.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Place, Albury. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Pat and Robert, Janice and Phillip and Len. Adored grandad of Joanne, Kathy, Rebecca, Simon, Leonie and partners. Cherished great grandad of many.



'Forever in our Hearts'



Thank you to all the staff at Mercy Place for all of their care and support for Ned.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
