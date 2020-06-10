|
Melbourne Kevin David 7.11.1940 - 6.6.2020 Late of 20B Chapel St Kangaroo Flat. Passed away in Bendigo after a long battle in cancer land. Cherished husband of Coleen, much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Sonya, Sean and Kiyo, Ben and Tina. Loving grandfather to Jeremy, Nicholas and Kaito. Step-grandfather and great-grandfather to Nikki and Alex, Kahlea and Dan, Cydne, Mikayla, Joshua, Cameron, Evie and Hanna. Sweet is the sleep that ends the pain, May your spirit fly high. A private family cremation was held and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail from June 10 to June 13, 2020