WILSON Kevin Robert A31032
Passed away at the Coolamon/ Ganmain Hospital on Saturday 14th September 2019. Beloved Husband of Angela. Much loved father and father in-law of Heather and Craig Hinchley, Baby Andrew (dec'd), and Rob and Mary. Much loved Pop of Deb and Joe, Tom, Lauren, Beth, and Ellie and great grandson William. Loving brother and brother in-law of Doug, Geoffrey and Barb, Graham and Pat, Alan, David (dec'd) and Elva, Peter and Linda, Graham and Barb, and Simon and Leigh. Aged 78 years.
'Forever In our Hearts'
A Service to Honour Kevin will be held on Friday 11thOctober 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 11.30am. Relatives, friends and ex-service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 16, 2019