1917 - 2020
Kit LEY Notice
Ley (nee Kelly) Kit (Catherine Terese) 20/11/1917 - 15/11/1917 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Westmont Homestead (Formerly of Kiewa) aged 102 years . Very much loved wife of Daniel (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Brian; Bernadette (dec) and Frank; Damian and Carmen; Matt and Sally; Very much loved nana Kit of Rebecca, Richard, Luke McMahon. Caroline, Nicholas, Martin Ford. Katie, Jo, Adrian, Monica and Bernadette Ley. Great nana Kit of Stephanie, Alannah, Isacc, Charlie, Nevenka, Francis, Justin, Damon, Niamb and Molly. A private Catholic burial service will be held for Kit. A memorial Requiem Mass for Kit will be held at a later date. If you would like to send a sympathy card to the family please address it to Radcliffe Funeral Services, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, 3690.



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020
