BYFIELD Kristen Patricia 28th October 1982 to 7th October 2019
(36 Years)
Passed away at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre with Family and friends by her side. Cherished daughter of Julie and Garry. Beloved sister of Andrew, Simon, Peter, Matthew and Marc.
~
To my darling daughter,
When you came into this world, I thought you would be with me forever. Our life together was so precious.
Love Mumma
~
Krissy,
You were the best daughter a father could ever have; I am devastated you are no longer with us. I will miss your beautiful smile and loving nature. You will always be in my heart.
Love always Dadda
~
To my beautiful sister,
My first and longest friend, I will love you forever and always. I have no word for how much I will miss you and there is no word to describe how much you will be missed by your family, friends and everyone who met you. You were the most incredible soul and best 'Sis' ever.
Love Matty xo xo
~
To 'Sissy',
There is no-one on this Earth as pure and precious as you. Your personality and selfless nature helped me become the person I am today.
From your bestest littlest brother, Marc
~
To my darling niece Kristen,
Rest in peace, beautiful to be with you at the end, I am heartbroken.
From your favourite aunt,
Nette and cousins Renee and Leah
Published in The Border Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019