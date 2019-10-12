|
BYFIELD Kristen Patricia Family and friends of the late Kristen Byfield are warmly invited to the celebration of her life which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St North Albury on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted at the service for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund Inc.
Published in The Border Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019