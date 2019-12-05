|
|
BROWN (Taylor) Laurel Jean 6.10.1939 - 3.12.2019
Beloved wife of Pop (Adrian). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Barry, David & Cheryl, Narelle & Michael, Michael & Jenny, Robert & Lisa, Roxanne & Scott, Madeline & Troy, Dale (dec). Beloved grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
If I could have just one more day
and wishes did come true.
I'd spend every glorious moment
side by side with you.
Love always Dad. xx
A wife, a mother, a grandma too.
This is the legacy we have from you.
You taught us love and how to fight,
you gave us strength, you gave us might.
A stronger person would be hard to find
and in your heart, you were always kind.
You fought for us all in one way or another,
not just as a wife not just as a mother.
For all of us you gave your best,
now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you've earned your sleep.
Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep.
From your loving family xxx.
Please see a later edition for funeral details
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 5, 2019