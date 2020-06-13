Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leah STEICKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah Gwenneth STEICKE

Add a Memory
Leah Gwenneth STEICKE Notice
STEICKE Leah Gwenneth (nee Briese) 24/12/1929 - 8/06/2020 Leah fell asleep in Jesus after a sudden decline. Beloved wife of Lance. Loved mum and mum-in-law of Janet, Peter and Julie, Michael and Leanne, Liisa and Ravi. Grandma & Great Grandma to Nich; Breanna & Kym, Eden, Wyatt, Gabriel & Matilda; Camille & Lucas, Freya; Tahlia; Josh & Kerrie; Nathan; Ryan & Jess, Lachlan (dec), Tyler & Zac; Jacob & Abbey; Harrison; Caleb; Tara; Mali. "If we live, it is for the Lord that we live, and if we die, it is for the Lord that we die. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." Romans 14:8 To comply with COVID restrictions, the service will be by invitation only. Leah's Funeral Service to be conducted on Tuesday 16 th June 2020 at 10:00am. The service will be live streamed and available via this link: https://vimeo.com/427768531 Adelaide Hills Funerals Kleemann Family Lobethal 8389 6093
Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -