STEICKE Leah Gwenneth (nee Briese) 24/12/1929 - 8/06/2020 Leah fell asleep in Jesus after a sudden decline. Beloved wife of Lance. Loved mum and mum-in-law of Janet, Peter and Julie, Michael and Leanne, Liisa and Ravi. Grandma & Great Grandma to Nich; Breanna & Kym, Eden, Wyatt, Gabriel & Matilda; Camille & Lucas, Freya; Tahlia; Josh & Kerrie; Nathan; Ryan & Jess, Lachlan (dec), Tyler & Zac; Jacob & Abbey; Harrison; Caleb; Tara; Mali. "If we live, it is for the Lord that we live, and if we die, it is for the Lord that we die. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." Romans 14:8 To comply with COVID restrictions, the service will be by invitation only. Leah's Funeral Service to be conducted on Tuesday 16 th June 2020 at 10:00am. The service will be live streamed and available via this link: https://vimeo.com/427768531 Adelaide Hills Funerals Kleemann Family Lobethal 8389 6093
Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020