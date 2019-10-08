|
|
TUCKER (Prince) Leonie 13 - 11 - 1919 - 7 -10 - 2019
Formerly of Khancoban, In her 100th year
Surrounded by family, Leonie passed away at Southern Cross Care Karinya, Corowa
She was the loved and loving wife of Ron (dec) and wonderful Mum and Mother in Law to Philip and Valma, Gerald and Carol, Paul and Noela, and Georgina and Kevin.
Adored Gran to Julie, Lisa, Sean, Cameron and Martine, Megan and Dave, Andrew and Bec, Susan and Paul, Steven and Jen, Sarah and Chris, Fleur, Josh and Shelley.
Great Gran to Dylan, Ashleigh and Paul, Jemma and Ben, Lucinda, Jake, Lilly, Finn, Alexandra, Ben, Rose, Ruby, Estella, Ivy, Thomas, Campbell, Ryan, Fern, Ella, Max, Emily, Ivy and Georgia.
Great Great Gran to Riley.
She was the sister of Alan, Ella, Colleen, Phyllis and twin sister Sadie (all dec)
The last of the Prince Girls, now back on the court -
Game, Set & Match.
As per her wishes, Leonie has been privately cremated.
Details of a Memorial Service for Leonie at Southern Cross Care Karinya, Corowa to be advised later.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 8, 2019