Wenzke Leonie Veronica Leonie passed away on the 1/1/2020 after a long illness. Aged 63. Daughter of Kathleen White and Sid Wenzke (both dec). Ex Wife of the late Frank Kuhne. Sister and sister-in-law to Eileen and Les Milton. Mother and mother-in-law to Jaimie and Allan, Scott and Haygar. Grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral was held in Maryborough QLD, on the 10th of January. Leonie will be missed by many family members, cousins and friends and I will miss you little sis, Eileen.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020