CROWE Leslie James Of Howlong, NSW Passed away peacefully at Corowa hospital on 30.11.19, aged 94. Loving husband of Betty (Dec). Dearly loved father of Norman, Herbert and Betty. Grandfather of Brandon, Cameron, Hayden, Gordon, Lawrence, Alison, Rebecca and Jessica. Great Grandfather of Braxton, Charlotte and Tyler. We thought of you in love today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the days before that, too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Dad, I want you to know that I was there for you, both before your death and when you peacefully passed away. I will continue to love you always; cherish the stories you often told me and always remember your kindness to me. I am pleased to know that you have now reunited with mum. Your loving son, Norman, and grandsons, Brandon, Cameron and Hayden. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ You are not forgotten Dad, nor will you ever be. We will always have memories of you, the memories you shared with us of your earlier life. Your generous nature and kindness will always be remembered. God bless you as you are now reunited with mum. All our love goes out to you from Herb, Kerry and grandchildren, Gordon, Lawrence and Alison. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Dad as you stroll over Heaven now with mum and free of pain and suffering you are now in Gods care. Rest in peace. Love your daughter Betty, son-in-law Neville, Rebecca and husband Graeme and Jessica and great grandson Tyler. Love and kisses.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 4, 2019