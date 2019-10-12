|
|
FLECKNOE Leslie James Mick Passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 Aged 87 years. Loved husband of Thel. Father of Kerry (dec), Pauline and Christine. Father in law of Fred, Nev and Bob. Grand pop to 6 children, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Always in Our Hearts Rest in Peace Now. ------ I have a memory in my heart That time can never touch. Your loving care throughout the years, when we were growing up, you touched our life, shared our days, we were so close in many ways. On this day the tears ran as we sat and thought of our beloved Dad and Poppy Mick. Lots of love Neville, Pauline Melissa & Mel, Natasha & Brendon, Jamie & Jema, Julian, Tori, Monique, Jade, Alexis, Baileigh, Dylan Sarimah, Phoenix, Adam, Angela, Marcus. ----- Loved father of Christine. Loved father in law of Bob. Grandfather of Keisha, Zackery and Hayden. Great grandfather of Jaxen and Zade. Will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 12, 2019