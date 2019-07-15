|
|
BEALE Leslie John Les passed away on Friday, July 12th 2019 at the Albury Base Hospital aged 90 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Joan (dec) and much loved father and father -in law of Cheryl and Ian(dec), Chris and Jocelyn, Susan and Max, Irene and Craig , Allan, Jim and Amy, Kathy and Michael. Pop to his 22 grandchildren and Pop Pop to his 23 great grandchildren. Les was a loved and supportive brother to his four siblings, Eric, Joyce(dec), Betty, Donald(dec) and their families.
No flowers by request. A donation to the local Oaklands or Burrumbuttock Fire Brigade would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Border Mail on July 15, 2019