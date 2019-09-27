|
BELL Leslie Maurice Family and friends of the late Mr Leslie Bell are invited to the celebration of his life which will take place at the Albury Baptist Church, Cnr of Macauley and Crisp St's Albury today (Friday 27th September 2019) commencing at 1.30pm. The cortege will leave at the conclusion of the service for Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St, Glenroy.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Heart Foundation. Donation can be made online or envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 27, 2019