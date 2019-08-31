|
|
LESLIE THOMAS MUIR 5 May 1924 - 23 August 2019 Passed away peacefully at Calvary Haydon Retirement Community, Bruce. Husband of Connie (dec). Loving father of Janet, Annette and Helen. Father-in-law of Geoff, Chris and Brian. Grandfather of 8. Great-grandfather of 13. Long-term resident of Albury, NSW. One-time Councillor of Albury City Council. Deputy Chairman, Albury-Wodonga Development Corporation. Parish Councillor, St Matthew's Church, Albury. A funeral service will be held in The Chapel of the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, on MONDAY, 2 September 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Privately cremated.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019