Lilias Ventura WATSON


1939 - 2019
Lilias Ventura WATSON Notice
WATSON (Woodbury) Lilias Ventura Late of Culcairn passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday 17th September 2019 aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Paul, Ruth & Shane, Justina & Mick, Benita & Stephen, Janelle & Michael, Andrew & Cheryl, Michelle & Paul, Tamera & Lachlan. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Sarah, Melanie, Maya, Aaron, James, Harry, Sebastien & Alex. Loved Sister of Frances & Ira. 'Sadly Missed, In God's Loving Care'
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
