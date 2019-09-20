|
WATSON (Woodbury) Lilias Ventura Late of Culcairn passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday 17th September 2019 aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Paul, Ruth & Shane, Justina & Mick, Benita & Stephen, Janelle & Michael, Andrew & Cheryl, Michelle & Paul, Tamera & Lachlan. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Sarah, Melanie, Maya, Aaron, James, Harry, Sebastien & Alex. Loved Sister of Frances & Ira. 'Sadly Missed, In God's Loving Care'
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 20, 2019