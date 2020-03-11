Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wodonga Kindgom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses
3 McFarland Rd
Wodonga
Linda JENKINS


1959 - 2020
Linda JENKINS Notice
Jenkins (nee Ward) Linda May 13.11.1959 - 5.3.2020 Passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on March 5, 2020 at Sandy Creek. Aged 60 years. Beloved daughter of Bob and Bev, devoted wife to Ian, cherished mother to Carla and Ryan, sister to Chris, Nina to Courtney, Isabelle, Ella, Wren and Reeve. Sister - mother-in-law to Vicki and Lauren. With tears we saw you suffer, We watched you fade away, Our hearts were slowly breaking, As you fought so hard to stay. Today, tomorrow our whole through, We will always remember you.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
