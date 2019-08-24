Home

Lindsay NICHOL

Lindsay NICHOL Notice
Nichol Lindsay Alexander 13.09.1953 - 22.08.2019 His family would like to announce the passing of Lindsay Alexander Nichol. Born in Murrumbeena, Victoria. He passed peacefully at home. At his request, no service will be held. Donations to The Heart Foundation in his memory are appreciated. Life long friend and partner to Yvonne Nichol. Beloved Father to Lindsay, Robert and Geoffrey. Father-in-law to Jane and Lauren. Grandpa to Alice, Florence and Ted and beloved dog Paris.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
