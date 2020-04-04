Home

Lionel James GRANT


1934 - 2020
Lionel James GRANT Notice
GRANT Lionel James 22.07.1934 - 29.03.2020 Dearly loved husband of Anne (dec), father to Judy and David, father-in-law to Leon. Grandfather to Kate and Jane and their husbands David and Lindsay, and great grandfather to Alice, Florence, Ted and Eleora. Also loved husband of Audrey, stepfather to Karen and Dianne, step father-in-law to Owen and Peter and step grandfather to Sophie and Tollie. Due to current regulations a private family service has been held. A commemorative service will be conducted at a later date (to be advised) for those that wish to pay their respects to Lionel once group gatherings are again allowed. Rest In Peace



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020
