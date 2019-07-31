|
LORAINE SYLVIA WOOD (McKENNA) Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 27th, 2019. Aged 88 Dearly beloved wife of Bruce Chambers (dec) and Jim McKenna (dec) Loved mum and mother in law of Paul, Chris and Reece, Robyn and Andrew. Loving nana of Prue, De'leon, Trevor; Kent, Lauren; Daniel and Haylee. Loved great nana. A life well lived and loved, who set us all a great example on how to enjoy our future family lives. Forever in our hearts and will be sadly missed. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A memorial service will be held in the Blair Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery. Princes Hwy, Springvale on Monday August 5th 2019 commencing at 1.45pm Privately Cremated Julie Harwood Funerals 0405 669532
Published in The Border Mail on July 31, 2019