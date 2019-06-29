|
|
THORNTON (White) Lorna Catherine Loving mother of Lynette (dec) and Colin Maxwell. Grandmother of Rowan & Jane, Ruth & Tom, Matthew & Bernadette. Great grandmother of Etienne & Grace, Pepi, Evelyn, Fionn, Francis & Pascale and Mason.
Now With Our Lord.
Much loved mother of Gail and Chris Newnan.
Nana to Stephen & Sylvia, Sophie & Rob, Zoe & Adam. Nana Lorna to Eric, Percy, Rose, Adeline and Riley.
Our memories will never fade and you will always be in our hearts.
Much loved mother of Janece and Ray Grant.
Nana to Rebecca & Chris, Hayley & Brendan. Great Grandma to Patrick, Madison and Leah.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Mum, a life well lived. We are all sad to see you go. Love Lee-Anne, Grant, Bradley, David, Leesa and Nixsyn Myers.
Dearly loved mother of Donna and David Walsh. Nana to Jarryd, James, Andrew & Olivia and Simon.
Now With Our Saviour.
John 14:1-4.
Published in The Border Mail on June 29, 2019