WILLS Lorna Lillian Passed away peacefully at Murray Valley Private Hospital, Wodonga on January 09, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved and devoted wife of Ron Wills. Loving mother of Allan, Peter, Jennie, Lyn, Steven and their families. Cherished grandma and great-grandmother of her many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. To us you were someone special, Someone loving kind and true. You will never be forgotten, As we thought the world of you. Always in our hearts. Resting peacefully. Funeral details to follow. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au



Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 11, 2020
