Lorna Pauline NEWELL


1925 - 2019
Lorna Pauline NEWELL Notice
NEWELL (née McLeod) Lorna Pauline 4.12.1925 - 22.11.2019



Passed away peacefully at Dellacourt Albury

on Friday 22nd November aged 93 years.

Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec)

and mother of Ron and Colin.

So loved, so missed, so very dear

~~~~~

Much loved mother of Ron and nan to Kellie and Paul, Cade and Anne, and great nan to Caleb.

You leave a space that no-one can fill

We loved you nan and always will

~~~~~

Loving mum of Col and friend to Heather.

The tears in our eyes will wipe away

But the love in our hearts is there to stay





Please see later edition of the

Border Mail for funeral details.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 25, 2019
