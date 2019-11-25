|
|
NEWELL (née McLeod) Lorna Pauline 4.12.1925 - 22.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Dellacourt Albury
on Friday 22nd November aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec)
and mother of Ron and Colin.
So loved, so missed, so very dear
~~~~~
Much loved mother of Ron and nan to Kellie and Paul, Cade and Anne, and great nan to Caleb.
You leave a space that no-one can fill
We loved you nan and always will
~~~~~
Loving mum of Col and friend to Heather.
The tears in our eyes will wipe away
But the love in our hearts is there to stay
Please see later edition of the
Border Mail for funeral details.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 25, 2019