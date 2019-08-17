Home

Lorraine Kay JEFFREY


1943 - 2019
Lorraine Kay JEFFREY Notice
JEFFREY (Harriage) Lorraine Kay 10.11.1943-13.8.2019



Of Wodonga, formerly of Griffith, passed away suddenly on 13th August 2019 at the Albury Base Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Graham, loved mother of Michele, Kim, Aaron, Daniel and Rebecca. Sister of Bill Harriage and Bev Mears (dec). Loved by her grand children and great grand children.



To hear your voice, to see you smile, to sit

and talk a little while. To be together in the same old way, would be our greatest wish today.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019
