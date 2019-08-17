|
|
JEFFREY (Harriage) Lorraine Kay 10.11.1943-13.8.2019
Of Wodonga, formerly of Griffith, passed away suddenly on 13th August 2019 at the Albury Base Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Graham, loved mother of Michele, Kim, Aaron, Daniel and Rebecca. Sister of Bill Harriage and Bev Mears (dec). Loved by her grand children and great grand children.
To hear your voice, to see you smile, to sit
and talk a little while. To be together in the same old way, would be our greatest wish today.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019