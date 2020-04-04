|
|
PORTA Louis Valentine 09.07.1938 - 31.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Wodonga Hospital, aged 81. Loving husband of Ann. Father of Maree, Karen, Chris, Shelly, Roo, Debbie and Jay. Father in law to Mel, Petra, Shane, Adrian and Anthony. Grandpa to Kristie, Jamie, Beck, Daniel, Brooke, Brad, Jake, Jorja, Jessie and Wyatt. Great Grandpa to Xavier, Evie, Rhyan and Torin. He Will Be Sadly Missed And Forever In Our Hearts And Memories. You Are At Peace Now Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Louis' life at a later date once group gatherings can continue.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020