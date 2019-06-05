Home

Louise May (Wiradjuri Yinaa) (DACEY) NIKI

Louise May (Wiradjuri Yinaa) (DACEY) NIKI Notice
NIKI (nee Dacey) Louise May Wiradjuri Yinaa Passed away surrounded by loving family after a short illness on 1st June 2019 at Mercy Health Albury aged 58. Eldest Daughter of George and Pat Dacey (both dec'd). Loving Wife of Big Joe (dec'd) and Mother of Carl, Joseph, Patricia, Sarah and Hayley and their partners. Loved Sister of Mark, Carl (dec'd), Rose-marie, Carmen (dec'd), Russell (dec'd), Sidney and Ruth. Treasured Aka of her many precious grandchildren, adored Sister-in-law and awesome Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Well-known Wiradjuri Elder within the community, respected by many who knew her as Aunt. A service celebrating Louise's life will be held at The Inspire Church, Kooringal Road, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre will be gratefully accepted.



Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2019
