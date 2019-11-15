Home

McDONALD The Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of baby Lucas McDonald will be held in the Mason Park Chapel, 95 Mason Street, Wangaratta on Wednesday November 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow the Service. Donations to Lucas' Memory to assist his family through this tragedy would be greatly appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the Chapel. To honour Lucas' life, those attending the Service are requested to wear black.



Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 15, 2019
