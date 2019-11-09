Home

Lucas Thomas MCDONALD

Lucas Thomas MCDONALD Notice
McDONALD Lucas Thomas Was tragically taken from us on October 29, 2019. Aged 7 weeks. Lucas was dearly loved by his family. We were all so lucky to have had him in our lives. Beloved son of Samantha Duckmanton. Little brother to Ollie. Much loved grandson of Sharon (Moogie). Loved nephew of Vaughan, Dyleana and Tia. Cousin to Roman, Shyanne, Adam, Saxon and Bonnie. God looked upon His garden And saw an empty space, And then He looked upon you, And saw your smiling face. He put His arms around you, And called you home to rest, Gods garden must be beautiful, Because He only takes the best. For Funeral details please see later paper:



Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
