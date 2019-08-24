|
|
JENVEY Lyell The family of Lyell are saddened to announce his passing on August 19th, 2019. Aged 80 years. Lyell was dearly loved by his family and will be sadly missed by so many. Loved husband of Betty (dec). Loved father and father in law of Steve & Ann. Poppy J to Chelsie & Brian, Reece & Shelby, Logan, and Kayla and great Poppy J to Lilly, Kailen, and Abigail. Tired and weary, you made no fuss, You tried so hard to stay with us, You suffered so much and told so few, You never deserved what you went through.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019