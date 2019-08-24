Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyell JENVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyell JENVEY

Add a Memory
Lyell JENVEY Notice
JENVEY Lyell The family of Lyell are saddened to announce his passing on August 19th, 2019. Aged 80 years. Lyell was dearly loved by his family and will be sadly missed by so many. Loved husband of Betty (dec). Loved father and father in law of Steve & Ann. Poppy J to Chelsie & Brian, Reece & Shelby, Logan, and Kayla and great Poppy J to Lilly, Kailen, and Abigail. Tired and weary, you made no fuss, You tried so hard to stay with us, You suffered so much and told so few, You never deserved what you went through.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.