Hazeleger Lyn 24th September 1924 - 3rd August 2019 Our wonderful Mum and Oma, left this world 3rd August 2019 . We held her hands and surround her with love just as she has done throughout our lives. Her life and memories live on with her family and friends. In our hearts forever. Jenny, Tricia, Bob and family. We would like to thank David and Deb from Central Medical, Karen from PNR, the staff at Albury Base emergency and Borella House for their care of Mum in the last years of her life. A celebration of Mum's life will be held Saturday 17th August, please contact family for details.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 7, 2019
