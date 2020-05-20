|
SHEARER Malcolm Sydney 23.1.1943 - 17.5.2020
Of Morven, passed away peacefully at Culcairn Residential Aged Care, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Janel. Much loved father and father-in-law to Mark & Annie Shearer, Darren Shearer, Stewart & Linda Major and Wendy Major (dec). Cherished grandfather to all his 12 grandchildren. A private family burial service will take place due to current restrictions.
Forever In Our Hearts
'Impelled By Love'
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020