Malcolm Sydney SHEARER


1943 - 2020
Malcolm Sydney SHEARER Notice
SHEARER Malcolm Sydney 23.1.1943 - 17.5.2020



Of Morven, passed away peacefully at Culcairn Residential Aged Care, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Janel. Much loved father and father-in-law to Mark & Annie Shearer, Darren Shearer, Stewart & Linda Major and Wendy Major (dec). Cherished grandfather to all his 12 grandchildren. A private family burial service will take place due to current restrictions.



Forever In Our Hearts



'Impelled By Love'



Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020
