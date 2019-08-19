|
|
BOURKE (Flood) Margaret Amelia
Loved wife of Bill (dec'd),
Loved Sister & Sister-in-law of
Alice & Neville (dec'd),
Rita & Tony , Beryl (dec'd).
Loved Mum & Mum-in-law of Anne & Chris,
Geoffrey (dec'd), Brian & Glenda (dec'd),
Michael & Sue, Kerry & Jenny,
Leesa & Grant.
Loved Grandma of Fiona, Jamie, Jared (dec'd),
Jake, Matthew, Amelia, Samantha, Eddie,
Mea, Byron, Cassidy, their partners & families.
Loved Great Grandma of Hayden,
Mackenzie, Arabella.
Passed away peacefully at Henty Hospital.
'Forever in our hearts'
Special thanks to Dr King, Albury Base,
Dr Reddy, Dr Rasheed, & the beautiful
care that was given by all the staff at
the Henty Hospital.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 19, 2019