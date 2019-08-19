Home

Margaret Amelia BOURKE


1935 - 2019
Margaret Amelia BOURKE Notice
BOURKE (Flood) Margaret Amelia

Loved wife of Bill (dec'd),

Loved Sister & Sister-in-law of

Alice & Neville (dec'd),

Rita & Tony , Beryl (dec'd).

Loved Mum & Mum-in-law of Anne & Chris,

Geoffrey (dec'd), Brian & Glenda (dec'd),

Michael & Sue, Kerry & Jenny,

Leesa & Grant.

Loved Grandma of Fiona, Jamie, Jared (dec'd),

Jake, Matthew, Amelia, Samantha, Eddie,

Mea, Byron, Cassidy, their partners & families.

Loved Great Grandma of Hayden,

Mackenzie, Arabella.

Passed away peacefully at Henty Hospital.



'Forever in our hearts'



Special thanks to Dr King, Albury Base,

Dr Reddy, Dr Rasheed, & the beautiful

care that was given by all the staff at

the Henty Hospital.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 19, 2019
