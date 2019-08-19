Home

Margaret Amelia BOURKE

Margaret Amelia BOURKE Notice
BOURKE (Flood) Margaret Amelia

7.5.1935 - 17.8.2019 - 84 years



Late of Henty. Passed away peacefully on

Saturday 17th August 2019.

Loved wife of Bill (dec'd).

Loved mum of Anne (Maher), Geoffrey (dec'd),

Brian, Michael, Kerry, Leesa (Baker).



'Breathe easy & dance with dad'



The relatives and friends of the late

Mrs Margaret Amelia Bourke

are respectfully informed that her

funeral service will be held on

Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11.00am

at St Patrick's Catholic Church,

Allan Street, Henty.

Followed by interment at Henty Lawn Cemetery.

No flowers by request.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 19, 2019
