BOURKE (Flood) Margaret Amelia
7.5.1935 - 17.8.2019 - 84 years
Late of Henty. Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 17th August 2019.
Loved wife of Bill (dec'd).
Loved mum of Anne (Maher), Geoffrey (dec'd),
Brian, Michael, Kerry, Leesa (Baker).
'Breathe easy & dance with dad'
The relatives and friends of the late
Mrs Margaret Amelia Bourke
are respectfully informed that her
funeral service will be held on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11.00am
at St Patrick's Catholic Church,
Allan Street, Henty.
Followed by interment at Henty Lawn Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 19, 2019