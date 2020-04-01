Home

Margaret Ann (Peggy) HUNT


1936 - 2020
Margaret Ann (Peggy) HUNT Notice
HUNT (Fry) Margaret Ann (Peggy) 7.6.1936~28.3.2020

Passed away peacefully at Wodonga Hospital. Loved mother of Darryl and Sue, Terry and Grace, Jo and Jim, Rhonda and Bill and Di and Paul. Special Nan to Tim and Taylor, Travis, Ryan (dec), Rory, Lovely and Sweetzel, Nicci, Adam, Jacqui and Aithan, Cara, Will and Steve, Charlotte and Elliot and their partners. Great grandmother to Connor and Harrison, Jacob and Ebony, Tye, Jack and Bailey, Erik, Lily and Phoebe. Loved sister of Charlie (dec), John and Marlene, Barbara and Skin, Peter and Sue.



Peggy will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts and memories.



'Rest in Peace'

[[CANCHSE5030]]



Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held. A public celebration of Peggy's life will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Border Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
