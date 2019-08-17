|
|
CROCKETT Margaret (Cis) Mothers are amazing. Mine was my best friend.
We looked after each other and shared so much, travelling, living together, playing cards, laughing, enjoying each others company.
You have left a big hole in my heart Mum.
Max, Barry and I love you and will miss you. Love Ellen.
To us you were someone special Mum,
Someone loving and true
You will never be forgotten Mum
We thought the world of you.
Love Bill and Sarah (dec). Grandchilden Ben and Kristy, Lewis and Louise and great grandchildren Oliver, Alexander, Jayden, Harrison and Jude.
Dear Mum,
Memories are the loveliest things
They last from day to day
They can't wear out
And never be taken away.
Love Reg, Janet, John and Samantha
We knew the time was coming
And soon we would have to part
Your weary days are over
And troubled nights have passed
God took you gently from us
And gave you peace at last.
Love Judy, Mick, grandchildren Carla and Craig, Megan and Chris, Daniel and Birgitte and great grandchildren Lily, Lucas, Leo and Lachlan.
In loving memory of our Mother,
Nan and great Nana.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk with us every day.
The world may change from year to year
Our lives from day to day
But the love and memory of you
Will always be near,
Still loved, still missed and held so dear.
Yvonne and Russell, Bec and Dave, Ben and Karen and great grandchildren Liam, Daniel, Harry, Flynn and Rosalie.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019