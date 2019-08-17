Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CROCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Cis) CROCKETT

Add a Memory
Margaret (Cis) CROCKETT Notice
CROCKETT Margaret (Cis) Mothers are amazing. Mine was my best friend.

We looked after each other and shared so much, travelling, living together, playing cards, laughing, enjoying each others company.

You have left a big hole in my heart Mum.



Max, Barry and I love you and will miss you. Love Ellen.



To us you were someone special Mum,

Someone loving and true

You will never be forgotten Mum

We thought the world of you.



Love Bill and Sarah (dec). Grandchilden Ben and Kristy, Lewis and Louise and great grandchildren Oliver, Alexander, Jayden, Harrison and Jude.



Dear Mum,

Memories are the loveliest things

They last from day to day

They can't wear out

And never be taken away.



Love Reg, Janet, John and Samantha



We knew the time was coming

And soon we would have to part

Your weary days are over

And troubled nights have passed

God took you gently from us

And gave you peace at last.



Love Judy, Mick, grandchildren Carla and Craig, Megan and Chris, Daniel and Birgitte and great grandchildren Lily, Lucas, Leo and Lachlan.



In loving memory of our Mother,

Nan and great Nana.

Those we love don't go away,

They walk with us every day.

The world may change from year to year

Our lives from day to day

But the love and memory of you

Will always be near,

Still loved, still missed and held so dear.



Yvonne and Russell, Bec and Dave, Ben and Karen and great grandchildren Liam, Daniel, Harry, Flynn and Rosalie.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.