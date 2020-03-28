Home

Margaret GREALY


1925 - 2020
Grealy (Land) Margaret Ellen "Peggy" 9.1.1925 - 23.3.2020 Passed away peacefully at Pioneers Memorial Lodge Numurkah. Loving wife of Cliff (dec), loved Mother of Marilyn (dec), Jim & Bambi (dec), adored Grandma of Danielle, Andre, Adam, Jane & William, Great Grandma of 11. "We miss you heaps, our hearts are sore as time goes on, we miss you more Your loving smile, your beautiful face, No-one can fill your vacant place". Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held. Heritage Park Funerals Numurkah 0358622332
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020
