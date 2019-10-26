|
|
SCHOLZ (nee Clear) Margaret Joan Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Thursday, 24th October 2019. Beloved wife of Herbert (Mick) (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Terry & Narelle (dec'd), Barbara & Laurie (dec'd) Krause, June & Jeff Grosse and Kay (dec'd) & Peter Dinnerville. Adored Grandma of her 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Norma Jones. Aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Service to Celebrate Margaret Scholz's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 1st November 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:30pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donation on behalf of the Heart Foundation will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 26, 2019