Margaret Mary SEIDEL


1925 - 2019
Margaret Mary SEIDEL Notice
SEIDEL Margaret Mary

21.2.1925 - 20.11.2019



Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Mercy Health, Albury in her 95th year. Loved and loving wife of Eric (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Margaret & Brian Bennie, Diana & Graham Ortlipp, Jenny & Rainer Lichner, John & Maree Seidel. Very much loved grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 19.



In our hearts you will stay.

Loved and remembered every day.



Please see later edition of the

Border Mail for funeral details.



Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
