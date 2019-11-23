|
SEIDEL Margaret Mary
21.2.1925 - 20.11.2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Mercy Health, Albury in her 95th year. Loved and loving wife of Eric (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Margaret & Brian Bennie, Diana & Graham Ortlipp, Jenny & Rainer Lichner, John & Maree Seidel. Very much loved grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 19.
In our hearts you will stay.
Loved and remembered every day.
Please see later edition of the
Border Mail for funeral details.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019