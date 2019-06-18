GILHAM Margot Irene Margot passed away on Saturday June 15 2019 at Woods Point Aged Care, Yarrawonga aged 84 years. She was the dearly loved partner of Joe Tierney and much-loved mother and mother in law of Stephen, Robyn and Paul (dec), Mark and Lisa, and Carolyn and John. Nana to 10 grandchildren and great nana to lots. Margot was the daughter of the late Carroll Long and Lillian and sister of Carroll and Annette.







In God's garden you will rest above



In all our hearts you will always be loved



The tears in our eyes we can wipe away



But the ache in our hearts is here to stay.







A memorial service for Margot will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Rutherglen at a later date.







Published in The Border Mail on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary