|
|
MURRAY (nee Costigan) Margot Maureen 02.07.1931 - 31.01.2020
Passed away peacefully on Friday 31st January 2020. Aged 88 years. Devoted wife of Jack Murray (dec). Adored mother of Vicki, Christine (Tine) and Pauline (Poll). Mother in law of Ray and David. Treasured granny of 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (two, soon to arrive) Loved daughter of Charlotte & Willy (both dec). Sister of George, Alan (dec), and Lorraine.
Finally Taken That Walk Over 'The Hill'
You Didn't Want To Leave,
But It Was Your Time To Go
God Bless
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 5, 2020