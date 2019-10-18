Home

Maria Josephine RUARO

Maria Josephine RUARO Notice
RUARO Maria (Marie) Josephine Passed away peacefully in the company of her family at Myrtleford Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019, aged 91 years. Loving wife of Tibby (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Sandra and Gerard (dec), Peter and Georgina, Damian and Helen. Adored nan of Damian, Leah, Karl; Tristan, Dimity, Annabel, Jeremy; Tim, Greta, Bernard and Odette. Great grandmother of Bridie, James, Jade, Liam, Quinn, Evelyn, Hannah and Harvey.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
