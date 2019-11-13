Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenmorus Chapel, Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery
54 Glenmorus
St Glenroy
Marilyn Florence (Lyn) O'CONNOR


31.3.1947 - 2019
Marilyn Florence (Lyn) O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR Marilyn Florence (Lyn) 31.3.1947 - 11.11.2019



Passed away peacefully at Dellacourt Aged Care after a brave battle. Dearly loved second daughter of John and Doreen (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Barry Holmes, Sue and John Mollison. Aunty Lyn to all her nieces and nephews.



Rest in Peace



Sister and sister in law of Jan and Barry Holmes. Aunt of Matthew, Nick, Alex, Victoria and their families.



God saw that you were weary,

the road too steep to climb.

So He gently closed your tired eyes,

and whispered 'Peace be thine'.



Loved sister and sister in law of Sue and John Mollison. Dearly love Aunty of Andrew and Courtney, Jacob and Desley, Kade and Avelyn, Jarrod and Veronica and their families.



Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain,

we would not wake you to suffer again.

In God's hands you rest above,

in our hearts you rest with love.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 13, 2019
