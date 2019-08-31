|
Vilczko Marjorie Lynne (Lynne) Of Rutherglen suddenly at home on August 28th 2019, aged 57 years. Beloved wife of Otto. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Suzanna and Aaron; Matthew and Kathleen; Nathaniel and Jessica; Cassandra and James and Veronica. Loving and devoted nanna of 14 grandchildren. Loved and sadly missed. For funeral arrangements see later edition or contact. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019