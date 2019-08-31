Home

Marjorie Lynne VILCZKO

Marjorie Lynne VILCZKO Notice
Vilczko Marjorie Lynne (Lynne) Of Rutherglen suddenly at home on August 28th 2019, aged 57 years. Beloved wife of Otto. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Suzanna and Aaron; Matthew and Kathleen; Nathaniel and Jessica; Cassandra and James and Veronica. Loving and devoted nanna of 14 grandchildren. Loved and sadly missed. For funeral arrangements see later edition or contact. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019
