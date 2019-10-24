Home

MARJORIE WILSON


1926 - 2019
MARJORIE WILSON Notice
WILSON

MARJORIE EILEEN

Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20th 2019, aged 93 years. She is remembered as a loving wife to Robert (deceased) adoring mother and mother in law of Stephen and Natalie. Loving grandma of Michael and Brandon. Loving sister of Lloyd, Keith & Kevin (all deceased) Funeral to be held on Tuesday 29th October at 11am, St Patricks Church Smollet St Albury.

Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let the perpetual light shine upon her.

Lester & Sons

Alan
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
