|
|
AWBURN Mark Darcy (Darc)
17.2.1964 - 25.7.2019
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Health 'Palliative Care, after a tough battle, surrounded by his loving family'. Dearly loved father of Thomas and Darcy. Very much loved son of Tom (dec) and Janice. Loved brother and brother in law of Christine and Jack (Chubb), Maree and Edward (Brosolo), Melissa and John (Russell). Uncle of Alexandra, Maxum, Luke and Kelsea, Thomas, Grace, Lucy, Flynn and Poppy.
We knew today would come,
and we would have to say goodbye,
you put up a brave fight,
and forever in our hearts you stay.
We will love you always.
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019