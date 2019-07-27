Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark AWBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Darcy AWBURN


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mark Darcy AWBURN Notice
AWBURN Mark Darcy (Darc)

17.2.1964 - 25.7.2019



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Health 'Palliative Care, after a tough battle, surrounded by his loving family'. Dearly loved father of Thomas and Darcy. Very much loved son of Tom (dec) and Janice. Loved brother and brother in law of Christine and Jack (Chubb), Maree and Edward (Brosolo), Melissa and John (Russell). Uncle of Alexandra, Maxum, Luke and Kelsea, Thomas, Grace, Lucy, Flynn and Poppy.



We knew today would come,

and we would have to say goodbye,

you put up a brave fight,

and forever in our hearts you stay.

We will love you always.
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices