Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary COOPER

Add a Memory
Mary COOPER Notice
COOPER Mary Eileen Passed away at Leeton District Hospital on Sunday 31st May 2020. Late of Toorak Road, Leeton. Beloved wife of the Late Arthur 'Curly' Cooper. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen & Brian (dec) Husband, Caroline & Keith Alchin, Fay & George Patten, Patricia & Ian (dec) Alexander, and Sue & Maurice Chilby. Cherished nanna to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 89 years. "Resting peacefully in Gods care" With Covid-19 restrictions on indoor & outdoor gatherings in mind, relatives and friends are respectfully informed a private family service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton, followed by a burial at the Jindera General Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -