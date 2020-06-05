|
COOPER Mary Eileen Passed away at Leeton District Hospital on Sunday 31st May 2020. Late of Toorak Road, Leeton. Beloved wife of the Late Arthur 'Curly' Cooper. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen & Brian (dec) Husband, Caroline & Keith Alchin, Fay & George Patten, Patricia & Ian (dec) Alexander, and Sue & Maurice Chilby. Cherished nanna to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 89 years. "Resting peacefully in Gods care" With Covid-19 restrictions on indoor & outdoor gatherings in mind, relatives and friends are respectfully informed a private family service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton, followed by a burial at the Jindera General Cemetery.
Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2020